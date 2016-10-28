Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) Stuttgart facilities will be either closed or have limited services, Nov. 1, in observance of the local national holiday.

Personal Property Processing Office (PPPO) and Driver’s Testing and Training Station (DTTS) will be providing limited services.

The following facilities will be closed:

Transportation Motor Pool (TMP)

Central Issue Facility (CIF)

Central Receiving Point (CRP) and Installation Property Book Office (IPBO)

Privately Owned Vehicle (POV) Inspection Point will be closed

Shuttle Services will continue to run on the normal “Weekday” schedule.