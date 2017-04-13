LRC facility closures, limited services for German holidays

Stuttgart Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) facilities will be either closed or have limited services April 14 and April 17 for the German Federal Easter holidays. Check ours of operation for all services on-post at www.stuttgart.army.mil.

1-10th Special Forces Group (SFG) Dining Facility (DFAC): Closed

Personal Property Processing Office (PPPO): Closed

Vehicle Processing Center (VPC): Closed

Transportation Motor Pool (TMP): Closed

Official SATO Travel on Patch and Kelley Barracks: Closed

Drivers Testing and Training Station (DTTS): Closed

Central Receiving Point (CRP), the Installation Property Book Office (IPBO) and 405TH AFSB LRC Stuttgart main building will be operating with limited personnel.

Central Issue Facility (CIF) is open for appointment only services.

Shuttle Services will run on the normal “Weekday” schedule.