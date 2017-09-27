LRC closures Sept 28

The 405th Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) Stuttgart will be participating in a Team Building Event on Sept. 28. The following operating hours for services are as follows:

1-1th SFG Dining Facility – Open

Personnel Property Processing Office (PPPO) – Open until 11 a.m.

Driver’s Testing and Training Station (DTTS) – Closed

Transportation Motor Pool (TMP) –Open Community Shuttle Bus Services will run as regularly scheduled.

Classified Documents Destruction Facility (CDDF) – Closed

Central Issue Facility (CIF)- Closed

Installation Property Book Office (IPBO) – Closed

Privately Owned Vehicle (POV) Inspection Point- Open

Sato Offices located on Patch and Kelley will remain open.