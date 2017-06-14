Announcements, Panzer Kaserne

LRC Closures June 15-16

June 14, 2017

Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) facility Closures and Limited Services June 15 for the German Holiday, and June 16. Please see the following facilities for closures and limited services:

Personal Property Processing Office (PPPO): will be open, but with “limited” operations

Vehicle Processing Center (VPC): Closed 15th

Transportation Motor Pool (TMP): Closed on 15 and 16th

Official SATO Travel on Patch and Kelley Barracks: Closed 15th

Drivers Testing and Training Station (DTTS): will be open, but with “limited” operations the 15 and 16th

Installation Property Book Office (IPBO): will be open for “APPOINTMENT ONLY” services on the 15 and 16th

Central Issue Facility (CIF): will be open for “APPOINTMENT ONLY” services on the 15 and 16th

Central Receiving Point (CRP) and Central Collection Point (CCP): Closed on the 15 and 16th

Classified Documents Destruction Facility (CDDF): 15 and 16th

Shuttle Bus Services will run on the “Weekday” schedule