LRC Closures June 15-16

Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) facility Closures and Limited Services June 15 for the German Holiday, and June 16. Please see the following facilities for closures and limited services:

Personal Property Processing Office (PPPO): will be open, but with “limited” operations

Vehicle Processing Center (VPC): Closed 15th

Transportation Motor Pool (TMP): Closed on 15 and 16th

Official SATO Travel on Patch and Kelley Barracks: Closed 15th

Drivers Testing and Training Station (DTTS): will be open, but with “limited” operations the 15 and 16th

Installation Property Book Office (IPBO): will be open for “APPOINTMENT ONLY” services on the 15 and 16th

Central Issue Facility (CIF): will be open for “APPOINTMENT ONLY” services on the 15 and 16th

Central Receiving Point (CRP) and Central Collection Point (CCP): Closed on the 15 and 16th

Classified Documents Destruction Facility (CDDF): 15 and 16th

Shuttle Bus Services will run on the “Weekday” schedule