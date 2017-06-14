LRC Closures June 15-16

Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) facility Closures and Limited Services June 15 for the German Holiday, and June 16. Please see the following facilities for closures and limited services:
Personal Property Processing Office (PPPO): will be open, but with “limited” operations
Vehicle Processing Center (VPC): Closed 15th
Transportation Motor Pool (TMP): Closed on 15 and 16th
Official SATO Travel on Patch and Kelley Barracks: Closed 15th
Drivers Testing and Training Station (DTTS): will be open, but with “limited” operations the 15 and 16th
Installation Property Book Office (IPBO): will be open for “APPOINTMENT ONLY” services on the 15 and 16th
Central Issue Facility (CIF): will be open for “APPOINTMENT ONLY” services on the 15 and 16th
Central Receiving Point (CRP) and Central Collection Point (CCP): Closed on the 15 and 16th
Classified Documents Destruction Facility (CDDF): 15 and 16th
Shuttle Bus Services will run on the “Weekday” schedule