Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) Stuttgart facilities will be either closed or provide limited services due to the German Holiday, Jan. 6.
Personal Property Processing Office (PPPO) – Limited services
Driver’s Testing and Training Station (DTTS) – Limited services
Transportation Motor Pool (TMP) – Closed
Central Receiving Point (CRP) and Installation Property Book Office (IPBO) will be closed
Central Issue Facility (CIF) – Closed
Documents Document Destruction Facility (CDDF) – Appointment Only
Shuttle Bus services will continue to run on the normal “Weekday” schedule.