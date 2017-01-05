Announcements

Logistics Readiness Center services limited Jan. 6

Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) Stuttgart facilities will be either closed or provide limited services due to the German Holiday, Jan. 6.

Personal Property Processing Office (PPPO) – Limited services

Driver’s Testing and Training Station (DTTS) – Limited services

Transportation Motor Pool (TMP) – Closed

Central Receiving Point (CRP) and Installation Property Book Office (IPBO) will be closed

Central Issue Facility (CIF) – Closed

Documents Document Destruction Facility (CDDF) – Appointment Only

Shuttle Bus services will continue to run on the normal “Weekday” schedule.