The Legal Assistance Office is open for business

A message from the Stuttgart Law Center:

Don’t be fooled by construction on Kelley barracks, the legal office is still open for business.

Legal troubles getting you down? All that construction on Kelley Barracks making it look like the Legal Assistance Office is closed? Worried about finding parking anywhere on post? Well, worry no more. Despite all the construction, Legal Assistance is still open in the same building and with the same hours – we have just moved farther down the hall. And, if you are late to your appointment because you could not find parking, just let us know. We understand.

Still not sure? Feel free to call in advance at DSN: 421-4152/ civ. 0711-729-4152.