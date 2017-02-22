Left turns now allowed at Panzer back gate

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services received approval from the Böblingen Public Order office to allow all turns in and out of the back gate at Panzer Kaserne. Effective immediately all left turns into the back gate during morning hours, and exiting the back gate in the afternoons will now be allowed. The DES hopes this will have a positive impact on some of the pressure at the Main Access Control Point at Panzer Kaserne.

Reminder the back gate is only open on school days. View the school calendar here.