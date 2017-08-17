Learn how to send official mail quarterly training

Learn how to send official mail. The next class is Aug. 31 from 9-11 a.m. at the Panzer Digital Training. Bldg 2931, Room # 1. This class is free open to ID cardholders to attend. All newly appointed official mail managers and alternates as well as clerks and orderlies must attend this training.

Official mail training is scheduled quarterly and enables all Stuttgart Department of Defense personnel to know the regulations and differences between official and personal mail. The class also addresses the proper preparation to send official mail.

People can sign up by calling DSN: 421-2520/4286 or can walk in.

Reference: Army Regulation 25–51 for Official Mail and Distribution Management

Cost: Free

Objectives:

a. To inform unit mail managers of official mail regulations

b. Differentiate between official and personal mail.

c. Provide information on the various classes of official mail.

d. Provide correct procedures for preparing and addressing classes of official mail.