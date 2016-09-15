A large demonstration is scheduled Sept. 17 from noon to 5 p.m. in downtown Stuttgart beginning at the Stuttgarter Hauptbahnhof, or main train station.

The demonstration is sponsored by Die Anstifter / Demo Bundiss (The Instigators / The Alliance, against the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership and Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

Demonstrators will take off from Stuttgart’s Hauptbahnhof, then proceed to Theodor-Heuss-Strasse, Rotebühlplatz and Konrad-Adenauer-Strasse and back to the main train station.

Between 20.000 and 30.000 participants are expected.

Starting Sept. 16, various roads will be blocked throughout the downtown area including Schillerstrasse direction Gebhard-Müller-Platz (Sept. 16 at 9 p.m.). Starting Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m., Theodor-Heuss-Strasse at Rotebhühlplatz and Friedrichstrasse (B27) direction Arnulf-Klett-Platz will be closed. B14 between Österreichischer Platz and at the intersection Heilmannstrasse and Ernst-Sieglin-Platz will also be blocked. The Wagenburg and Planie tunnels will also be closed.

Note that on Sept. 17, SSB (Stuttgarter Strassenbahnen AG) buses will also be affected by road closures during the demonstration.

Patrons are advised to use public transportation (U-Bahn/S-Bahn trains) and avoid driving to and from the downtown area that day.

The demonstration has been registered with German authorities and is expected to be peaceful. German Polizei and security personnel will be on site to monitor the demonstration.

Note that demonstrations on the topic are scheduled to be held simultaneously in Berlin, Frankfurt/Main, Hamburg, Köln, Leipzig and Munich.

An additional demonstration is schedule to occur Sept. 17 from 4:30 – 8 p.m. in the downtown Stuttgart area starting at Lautenschlagerstrasse Aufzug, moving to Theodor-Heusse Strasse, Rotebuhlplatz, Eberhardstrasse, Markplatz and Schlossplatz.

The event is sponsored by the Democratic Kurdish Society Center. The motto is “Freiheit fur Abdullah Ocalan – Wir verurteilen die Isolation auf Abdullah Ocalan und die Amtsenthebung der kurdischen Bugermeistern van der Erdogan’s Regierung” (Freedom for Abdullah Oecalan – We are against the isolation of Abdullah Oecalan, as well as the dismissal of Kurdish majors by the Erdogan’s government).

Approximately 500 to 1000 attendees are expected.

Although violence is not expected, DoD personnel and their dependents should avoid demonstration areas.