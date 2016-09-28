A message from the Stuttgart Lodging Manager:

To improve the quality of our service, the Kelley Hotel will be closing for renovation scheduled from November 2 through December 31, 2016. Upon our re-opening the Stuttgart community will enjoy a fully furbish facility with stylish new carpeting, wallpaper, drapes and curtains, and modern and secure guest room doors with durable metal frames. Future projects include the addition of a fitness room and relocation of the continental breakfast area.

For any lodging needs, please contact the Panzer Hotel front desk at DSN: 431-3490/civ. 07031-15-3090.