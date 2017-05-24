Kelley Hotel Re-Opening June 17

Update Stuttgart Lodging Manager, May 23:
The Kelley Hotel is scheduled to re-open June 17. The hotel will begin accepting reservations June 1.
Visit their website at: https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/programs/kelley-hotel
To contact the Panzer Hotel front desk, call DSN: 431-3490/civ. 07031-15-3090.
Upon re-opening, the Stuttgart community can expect a fully furbish facility with stylish new carpeting, wallpaper, drapes and curtains, and modern and secure guest room doors with durable metal frames. Future projects include the addition of a fitness room and relocation of the continental breakfast area.