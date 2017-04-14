Easter Egg Hunts this weekend on Patch, Kelley

Easter Egg Hunt on Patch



The American Legion Post 6 is hosting an Easter Egg hunt, April 16 at 12:30 p.m. at the Patch Community Club Back Lot Bar Patio on Patch Barracks. The Easter bunny will be making an appearance handing out goodies to all. www.americanlegionstuttgartde.org

Easter Lunch and Egg Hunt on Kelley



Also on April 16, the Kelley Club on Kelley Barracks is hosting a buffet and egg hunt beginning at 11:30 a.m. Entrees include turkey, baked pork, chicken wings and chicken nuggets. Sides include toasted potatoes, mashed potatoes, bread rolls, vegetables and chicken cream noodle soup, as well as a salad bar and assorted desserts. Easter Egg Hunt for children of paying guests is from 11:30 a.m.to noon, all-you-can-eat buffet from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, contact DSN 421-4660/civ. 0711-729-4660.