Cyberspace Operations Recruitment session June 12

Cyberspace Operations Recruitment will be onsite at the Kelley Barracks Theater, June 12 from 10-10:45 a.m. to educate and recruit military and civilian professionals interested in cyberspace operations career opportunities.

U.S. ID cardholders/civilians and military members of all ranks 18 and over are invited to attend.

Command Sgt. Maj. William Bruns of U.S. Army Cyber Command and Sgt. Maj. Bret Wiegmann, Department of the Army G-3/5/7 Cyber will host a discussion and question/answer session covering:

– How to transition military members into the cyberspace career field

– Civilian Department of Defense cyberspace operations career opportunities in the U.S. and Germany

– Ongoing and future cyberspace operations initiatives and career opportunities

Questions? Contact DSN: 421-5837.