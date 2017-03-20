Kelley Barracks repairs affect parking, traffic flow along Maple Strasse

Starting Mar. 22 containers adjacent to Bldg. 3312 will be removed to facilitate a project to repair the roof of Bldg. 3312. The roof project will begin on Mar 23, which will require heavy crane equipment to be brought onto Kelley Barracks. March 22-23, parking behind Bldg. 3312 will be limited and the traffic flow on Maple Strasse will be one way only.

Traffic flow and parking along Maple Strasse will be back to normal on the evening of Mar. 23 with the exception of 13 parking spots closest to Bldg. 3312 next to the Laundry Mat.

Patrons utilizing the Laundry Mat will still be afforded the opportunity of two customer parking spaces along the interior fence line. The roofing project of Bldg. 3312 is expected to last until July.