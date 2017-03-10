Kelley Barracks: Plieningen Strasse construction scheduled

Significant road construction will take place on Plieningen Strasse (the main road in front of Kelley Barracks), March 13-26. Turn lanes, new striping and traffic light sensors will be added.There are several phases of work and traffic patterns will change throughout the construction. This will, at times, prohibit traffic from passing between Plieningen and Möringen.

The Kelley main gate will remain open throughout the construction and the back gate will open weekdays, 7-9 a.m. (inbound) and 4-6 p.m. (outbound), during the work. All delivery vehicles and guests signing in must use the front gate. Two forms of photo identification will be required to enter through the back gate.