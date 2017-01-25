Announcements, Community Blog

Kelley Barracks new main gate opening

January 25, 2017

The New Kelley Access Control Point (main gate) is scheduled to open at 10 p.m. on Feb. 2, at which time the current ACP will permanently close to all inbound/outbound traffic. The back gate will also close.

The German public bus stop will also relocate to a new position near the new gate.

Traffic changes on-post following the gate opening:

Maple Strasse will become one-way in the direction from west to east, traffic will travel through the gate located along Spruce Strasse (green sliding gate by the existing ACP).