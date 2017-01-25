The New Kelley Access Control Point (main gate) is scheduled to open at 10 p.m. on Feb. 2, at which time the current ACP will permanently close to all inbound/outbound traffic. The back gate will also close.

The German public bus stop will also relocate to a new position near the new gate.

Traffic changes on-post following the gate opening:

Maple Strasse will become one-way in the direction from west to east, traffic will travel through the gate located along Spruce Strasse (green sliding gate by the existing ACP).