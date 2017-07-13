Kelley Barracks main gate closed July 15

The front gate of Kelley Barracks will be closed from approximately 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 15, for a joint Force Protection Exercise by U.S. Africa Command, U.S> Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Installation Command Center (ICC) and host nation partners.

The back gate will be open to maintain traffic flow. Community services will maintain the same hours of operations.

Force protection exercises are scheduled regularly throughout the year to maintain readiness and protect all services members, civilian employees, family members, information, property, and facilities.

Do not be alarmed by numerous emergency response vehicles and personnel on-site.

Volunteers Wanted

AFRICOM is looking for volunteers to be role players in order to produce a real-world scenarios during the exercise. Ages 18 and up are welcome. Contact DSN: 421-2558 or DSN: 421-5688.