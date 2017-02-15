Update: Kelley Barracks ESPG closed

Information update on the Kelley ESPG closure:

Update Feb. 15: A change was reported from the Directorate of Public Works from the previous announcement pertaining to the relocation and reopening of the Kelley Barracks main and back gates. As of today, the Kelley Barracks Enhanced Security Pedestrian Gate, or ESPG located at the back gate will remain in its original location. The ESPG was taken offline today, Feb. 15. DPW will continue to work with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and 52nd Signal to bring the ESPG back online as soon as possible for use.

Feb. 14: The Enhanced Security Pedestrian Gate, or ESPG, located on the back side of Kelley Barracks, will now be open – for pedestrians only – Feb. 15-17 from 6:30-8 a.m. and will close Feb. 18 until further notice in order to have the system relocated and operational in its new location.