Update: Kelley Barracks ESPG to close Feb. 18

February 14, 2017

Photo by Takisha Miller, USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office

Information update on the Kelley ESPG closure: The Enhanced Security Pedestrian Gate, or ESPG, located on the back side of Kelley Barracks, will now be open – for pedestrians only – Feb. 15-17 from 6:30-8 a.m. and will close Feb. 18 until further notice in order to have the system relocated and operational in its new location.