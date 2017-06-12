Announcements, Kelley Barracks

Kelley Barracks Deutsche Kantine Temporary Relocation

June 12, 2017

The Deutsche Kantine on Kelley Barracks will temporarily relocate to the Kelley Club while their building is renovated. They will close at 2 p.m. on June 23, and will reopen for regular service in the Kelley Club at 6:30 a.m. on June 26. They will provide the same great service—just in a temporary location.