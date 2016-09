The Kelley Barracks Commissary, located in Building 3316, is hosting a Harvest Festival, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy fun activities for the entire family such as, demonstrations and a pumpkin patch.

For details on the Commissary, visit https://www.commissaries.com.

Updated Sept. 23 with extended hours to 6 p.m.