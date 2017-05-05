Kelley Barracks Commissary Healthy Lifestyle Festival

Stuttgart military community members are invited to the Healthy Lifestyle Festival providing information, tips and activities on healthy eating, nutrition and living healthier lifestyles, May 30-31 at the Kelley Barracks Commissary.

Learn how you can achieve your lifestyle goals and make the most of the free support available throughout the Stuttgart military community.

The event will focus on how to live healthier and make better choices. Attendees have the opportunity to access expert help and get useful tips that can inspire the first steps towards a better lifestyle. Speakers will discuss nutrition and exercise, and show how small changes can be made to have a healthier lifestyle.

The fair will also feature mini health checks and offer a chance to meet health trainers. Attendees can also signup to compete in the following events:

Strength Challenges

Learn about healthier barbecue options

Try out an assortment of less calorie low fat meats and assorted foods

Learn about a greener planet and saving more money through hybrid vehicles

Apple Tasting contest

On the Spot Fitness Classes

One-on-one talks with a Fitness Consultant

Summer Youth Sports Signup

Famers Market

“Making simple changes to your diet and lifestyle can lead to massive improvements in health. We’ll be providing helpful tips and information on how people can do this.”

For information or to volunteer contact DSN: 421-3166/2779.