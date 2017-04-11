JROTC Color Run April 15

The Stuttgart High School JROTC Color Run is April 15, meeting at the high school track. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., the race begins at 9 a.m.

This year’s run supports the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10810 as part of a Battalion Service Learning Project that started at the beginning of the school year. Going beyond traditional community service, during the cadets service learning project, they are required to learn something while participating in a project that benefits both the community and their individual self development. It includes a pre and post assessment using a personal skills map, cadet led in progress reports (IPR’s) and after action reports (AAR’s).

Cadets in the battalion voted to do the color run in support of the local VFW Post with a goal of raising $500. They have received classes on service learning, team building and a presentation from the VFW Post Commander Wayne (Joe) Holder. The service learning committee, led by Cadet Second Lieutenant Hannah Rhoden, consists of volunteer cadets from each of the companies who coordinated this event with Stuttgart Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation: a graphic design class, art department and video lab class.

The first 150 registered participants receive a free t-shirt at the event.