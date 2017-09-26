Joint Communications Unit Recruiting Brief Oct 10

The Joint Communications Unit (JCU) is holding a recruiting brief, Oct. 10 on Panzer Kaserne and Patch and Kelley Barracks.

The JCU assesses Soldiers, Airman, Sailors, and Marines in more than 32 communications specialties for positions in the command. Those interested are encouraged to attend the recruiting brief and meet with recruiters who can facilitate their accession into the unit.

Education Center, Room 409 on Panzer Kaserne, 10-11 a.m.

Patch Community Club Conference Room, Patch Barracks, 1 -2 p.m.

Kelly Club Conference Room, Kelly Barracks, 3-4 p.m.

For information, contact jcurecruiting@jdi.socom.mil or visit www.jcuonline.org.