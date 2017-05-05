Job: UMUC employment opportunities

The overseas staff recruiter for the University of Maryland University College (UMUC) has many opportunities on their Career Page for staff positions on bases in Europe and Downrange.

There is a position currently open in Stuttgart. View the job posting: https://careers.umuc.edu/job/building-monitor-ii-germany-facilities-10002339-44

About UMUC

The university brings quality higher education wherever the military needs it, with cutting-edge degree programs and classes offered both online and on-site at military installations worldwide. As the first university to serve warriors overseas, UMUC has earned a global reputation for excellence! UMUC Europe’s mission is to provide top quality education and services to U.S. military communities in the European and Central Commands, including Downrange.

Questions? Email osrecruitment@umuc.edu

For more information about UMUC Europe, visit https://www.europe.umuc.edu/about/serving-armed-forces-70-years