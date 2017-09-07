Job Opportunity: Community Health Nurse

The Stuttgart Health Clinic has a vacancy for a Community Health Nurse that will be posted on USAJobs from Sept. 12-18. Registered Nurses with Community Health experience can submit their resumes for consideration/selection. This is a GS 11 position and is full time. This requires specialized experience and will include; “providing community or public health services, educating patients or community members on health promotion or disease prevention topics, and conducting health care studies”.

Interested applicants can learn more in the job posting at https://www.usajobs.gov