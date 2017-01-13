The publisher of The Citizen print news and the Find It Guide, AdvantiPro, is looking to hire distributors in the Stuttgart area. For details, or to apply, visit: https://www.finditguide.com/jobs/distributor-308
Gas Prices per GallonJan 14-20, 2017
- Super E10 $2.648↑ $0.011
- Super $2.896↑ $0.014
- Super+ $3.134↑ $0.009
- Diesel $2.857↑ $0.011
Fri 13
“Halleluja! Jesus, Mary and Joseph” Exhibition at the Waldenbuch Castle
December 8, 2016 - February 5, 2017
Fri 13
“The Swabians. Between Myth and Brand” Exhibition at State Museum
January 3 - April 23
Fri 13
Swingtime – Golden Delights! Roaring Nights! Show at Friedrichsbau Varieté
January 11 - February 11
Fri 13
“Antik & Kunst,” ARTe Antique and Art Fair Sindelfingen
January 12 - January 15
Sat 14
Flea Market at Karlsplatz Square Stuttgart
January 14 @ 8:00 am - 4:00 pm