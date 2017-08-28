Integrated Personnel & Pay System Town Hall for Army personnel

The Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel (G1) Town Hall for Integrated Personnel & Pay System for the Army (IPPS-A) is on Sept. 11. This is a requirement for all available U.S. Army Soldiers and their supervisors.

The Soldiers and supervisors/managers briefing includes Active, Reserve, and National Guard, 0-5 and below along with all civilian supervisors and managers of Army Soldiers, from 9-11 a.m. at the Panzer Chapel, Building 2940, Panzer Kaserne.

At 1-3 p.m., a senior leader engagement roundtable will be held to include 0-6, GS-15, E-9 and Garrison Directorate of Human Resources Staff in the same location, Panzer Chapel.

For information, contact DSN 431-3752.