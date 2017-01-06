Overseas voters must submit a Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) every calendar year. Submitting an FPCA to their state local election official will register eligible voters to vote, update their mailing address with their state local election office, and request an absentee ballot for all state and federal elections to include primary elections for the calendar year. The FPCA can be obtained from Unit Voting Assistance Officers and the Installation Voting Assistance Office in Building 2913, Room 114 on Panzer Kaserne, or online at FVAP.gov.

Download the application here.

For more information, contact the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Installation Voting Assistance Office, at DSN: 431-2865 or email: usarmy.stuttgart.imcom-europe.list.vote-stuttgart@mail.mil.