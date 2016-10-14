By Holly DeCarlo-White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

In order to improve the quality of services offered within U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart facilities and housing, the Directorate of Public Works has created a new and easy way to stay informed on maintenance requests. Customers can now email their Service Order Number to DPW directly to receive a status update within one business day.

Community members that call in a Maintenance Service Order to the Service Order Desk, or complete the Service Order Request Form online, should always receive a six digit Service Order Number via phone to track their order.

The SO Desk will also schedule the initial service appointment with the appropriate repair agency at the time of the call. Following the initial appointment, customers may work with the repair contractor directly for follow up appointments as needed.

Community members curious about the status of their repair or maintenance request should email their SO Number to receive an update on their maintenance request, within one business day.

To see “What’s up with my Service Order?” email: usarmy.stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.dpw@mail.mil.

Note: SO numbers and appointment confirmations are given via phone only. The SO Desk does not currently send email confirmations.

About the DPW Service Order Desk

The DPW Service Order Desk is a central point of contact between Stuttgart military community members and the repair/maintenance contract service providers within USAG Stuttgart to initiate service appointments. There are four SO clerks in Stuttgart that speak both English and German. The clerks handle all incoming requests for maintenance services, including furnishing and appliance repair, to initiate an SO Number for customer tracking, and to schedule at a minimum, the first service appointment.

Example: After an initial furnishing or appliance repair service appointment is made with the SO Desk for appliance repair, if secondary appointments are needed, customers should follow up with the housing office for service and status of appliances and furnishings.

The DPW SO Desk does not accept Pedestrian Gate service orders. Contact the Directorate of Emergency Services, Military Police Desk for gate access issues at civ. 0711-680-5262.

The SO Desk is open Mon-Fri, excluding German and Federal holidays, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staff is also available after hours for emergency services.

When customers contact the emergency service phone number, it is routed after hours through the fire department desk. The fire department contacts the corresponding installation point of contact assigned by DPW to respond to the customer incident; emergency response time is within two hours of the call.

After hours, customers should always be sure to provide their full name, unit, building location, and a contact phone number for the fire desk to relay to the service repair persons.

Note: Contractors may be dispatched in response to an emergency without contacting with the customer back.



What is a maintenance emergency?

Lock Out

Heat/Hot Water

Water leaks or leaks of any kind, including overflowing plumbing

Electrical issues with government–furnished appliances such as a refrigerator or stove

Rodents/Pests

To submit a Service Order/Maintenance Request: