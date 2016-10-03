Notice: Oct. 17, the Housing Office is scheduled to close early at 2 p.m. in order for employees to attend a mandatory workforce Town Hall meeting.
Gas Prices per GallonOct 1 - 7, 2016
- Super E10 $2.484↑ $0.001
- Super $2.744↑ $0.003
- Super+ $2.968↑ $0.002
- Diesel $2.642↑ $0.007
Mon 03
Flower and Garden Show Öhringen
April 22 - October 9
Mon 03
Ludwigsburg “Kürbisausstellung” The World’s Largest Pumpkin Festival
September 2 @ 9:00 am - November 6 @ 8:30 pm
Mon 03
“Cannstatter Volksfest” Festival 2016
September 23 - October 9
Mon 03
German Holiday-German Unity Day
October 3
Mon 03
“Drachenfest” Kite Festival Ostfildern
October 3 @ 11:00 am - 6:00 pm