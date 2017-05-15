The Housing Office will be closed May 25-29 for the German Holiday weekend.
Gas Prices per GallonMay 13-19, 2017
- Super E10 $2.632↓ $0.039
- Super $2.895↓ $0.038
- Super+ $3.130↓ $0.037
- Diesel $2.825↓ $0.018
Tue 16
Ludwigsburg Music Festival
May 8 @ 8:00 am - July 22 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 17
English Table Renningen
May 17 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Sun 21
Spring Flea Market Stuttgart
May 21 @ 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thu 25