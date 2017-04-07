Holocaust Remembrance Observance April 25

The U.S. Africa Command Equal Opportunity Office invites all Stuttgart military community members to an observance event during Days of Remembrance, the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust, April 25 at noon at the Kelley Theater, Kelley Barracks.
U.S. Congress established Days of Remembrance. The dates vary annually in accordance with the Hebrew calendar. This year’s observance period is April 23-30 with Holocaust Remembrance Day on April 24.
The site of a mass grave of Holocaust victims at Stuttgart Army Airfield serves as a memorial pictured below, read more here.
Statement by the President on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, January 27, 2017
The White House Office of the Press Secretary
“It is with a heavy heart and somber mind that we remember and honor the victims, survivors, heroes of the Holocaust. It is impossible to fully fathom the depravity and horror inflicted on innocent people by Nazi terror.
“Yet, we know that in the darkest hours of humanity, light shines the brightest. As we remember those who died, we are deeply grateful to those who risked their lives to save the innocent.
“In the name of the perished, I pledge to do everything in my power throughout my Presidency, and my life, to ensure that the forces of evil never again defeat the powers of good. Together, we will make love and tolerance prevalent throughout the world.”