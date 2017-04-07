Holocaust Remembrance Observance April 25

The U.S. Africa Command Equal Opportunity Office invites all Stuttgart military community members to an observance event during Days of Remembrance, the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust, April 25 at noon at the Kelley Theater, Kelley Barracks.

U.S. Congress established Days of Remembrance. The dates vary annually in accordance with the Hebrew calendar. This year’s observance period is April 23-30 with Holocaust Remembrance Day on April 24.

The site of a mass grave of Holocaust victims at Stuttgart Army Airfield serves as a memorial pictured below, read more here.