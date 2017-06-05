Hit the green with these golf events in June

Sign up for the following events and golf lessons in June, open to all ID cardholders at the Stuttgart Golf Course in Kornwestheim.
Air Force Ball Golf Tournament June 9
- Start Time: 8:30 a.m.
- Cost: $60 per person (includes green fees, lunch, welcome gift, logo ball, tees, range token, and repair tool).
- Register yourself or your team by June 6. DSN: 421-3490.
Get Golf Ready Lessons June 10
- Time: 10 – 11:45 a.m.
- United States Professional Golfers Association Player Development program 5 hours of instruction. Class fee includes instruction from PGA Professional, use of clubs, range balls and on-course instruction. Increase your comfort level and learn all aspects of the game of golf.
- Entry deadline is 4-days prior to the 1st class of the session, contact CIV 07141-879-150.
Commander’s Cup Golf Tournament June 16
- Start Time: 9 a.m.
- Represent your organization and bring a team of 4 for the 4-person Scramble (best ball) or sign up individually. Winning low net team gets their organization on the trophy. Cost: $35 for Annual Fee cardholders and $50 for US ID cardholders. Price includes green fees, CC logo cap, golf cart, range balls, prizes, and lunch.
- Open to ID cardholders 12 and older to register.
European All-Services Golf Championship June 23-25
- Start Time: 7:30 a.m.
- Compete with the best golfers in the European U.S. military community (service members and civilians). Open to all US ID cardholders with European duty stations and an established handicap of 24 for men and 27 for ladies. The low gross Army player will be considered for a place on the All-Army team.
- Cost: $70 for Stuttgart Annual Fee cardholders, $90 for European military course members, and $110 for US ID cardholders that are non-members. Price includes green fees, breakfast & lunch on Saturday and Sunday, as well as range balls and prizes. Champion of the tournament gets $500 and all other flight winners get $400. Registration is first come first serve, ends when the field is full with 72 paid entries or on June 16.
For information on the Stuttgart Golf Course classes and event registration, contact 0714-187-9151 or visit https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/programs/stuttgart-golf-course