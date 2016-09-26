U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month observance event in partnership with the Exchange on Panzer Kaserne, Oct. 1, from noon to 2 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Embracing, Enriching, and Enabling America.” There will be music, cultural food samplings, and dance performances by the Baila Mexico Dance Group and the Sal Tango Dance Group. The event is open to all community members to attend.



During National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15) we recognize the contributions made and the important presence of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the United States and celebrate their heritage and culture. Hispanic Heritage Month, whose roots go back to 1968, begins each year on September 15, the anniversary of independence of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico, Chile and Belize also celebrate their independence days during this period and Columbus Day (Día de la Raza) is October 12.

The U.S. Army values the contributions of American service members with ancestry from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America. Hispanic Americans have not hesitated to defend and show their allegiance to this nation in many ways, but especially through military service. The Army and U.S. draw strength from the diversity that makes up America’s melting pot. Read more about the history and news at https://www.army.mil/hispanics.

For information or to volunteer, contact DSN: 430-7945.