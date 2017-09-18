Hispanic Heritage events through October

There are a lot things going on in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 to October 15. During this time we recognize the contributions made, and the important presence of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the United States, and celebrate their heritage and culture.

Lunch: The 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forced Group (Airborne) Dining Facility will have a special Hispanic Heritage lunch menu on Panzer Kaserne, Sept. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.The dining facility accepts U.S. dollars and is open to all ID cardholders.

Cultural Entertainment: The Stuttgart Garrison Equal Opportunity office, U.S. Africa Command and the Exchange are hosting two events Sept. 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Exchange on Panzer Kaserne, and the fitness center on Kelley Barracks, Oct. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be music, cultural food samplings, and dance performances by Baila Mexico, Stuttgart Folkorico dance group.

Cooking Class: Sign up for the Hispanic Cultural cooking class, Oct. 11 at Army Community Service, Building 2915 on Panzer Kaserne from 2-4 p.m. The class is hosted by Kathy Quintanilla covering, easy to make, authentic Hispanic dishes. Seats are limited, first come first serve, so sign up now by contacting the garrison EOA at DSN: 431-3756/civ. 7031-15-3756.

Hispanic Heritage Month, whose roots go back to 1968, begins each year on September 15, the anniversary of independence of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico, Chile and Belize also celebrate their independence days during this period and Columbus Day (Día de la Raza) is October 12.