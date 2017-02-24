Herrenberg Fasching celebration impacts buses

From the School Bus Transportation Office

On February 28 in the afternoon, the city of Herrenberg will have a Fasching celebration shutting down the Stadthalle parking lot and with excessive parking in Herrenberg.

City and school bus stops will be affected as parking will restrict bus movement. Drivers will try to get as close as to the original bus stop they can. Parents of school bus children have been contacted with a temporary bus schedule and information for the afternoon pertaining to affected bus routes in the area.