Heightened security in Hamburg this weekend

Message from U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Germany

The Department of State alerts U.S. citizens traveling to or residing in Hamburg, Germany to possible travel delays and security concerns related to the G20 Summit in Hamburg, on July 7th and 8th, 2017.

Hamburg and German federal authorities are preparing for potential protests from both international and local groups due to the event. These demonstrations and planned security measures may disrupt travel. Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence.

The U.S. Embassy in Berlin recommends that you avoid G20 host sites, particularly the security zones around the Hamburg Messehallen (Convention Center) and Elbphilharmonie from the 2nd through the 8th of July. Avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place and exercise caution when in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations. Be alert and aware of your surroundings and pay attention to what the local news media has to say about local conditions. Expect delays on all forms of transportation throughout Hamburg from the 2nd through the 9th of July, including roads, subways, buses, and at airports. It may be difficult to find hotels or other forms of lodging in the greater Hamburg area.

