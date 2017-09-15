How to sign in guests for Halloween Trick-or-Treating

Halloween Installation Access Procedures

Tuesday, October 31, Halloween trick-or-treating is scheduled on Stuttgart installations from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be many fun activities on-post including a spooky haunted house at the Patch Health Clinic.

There will be a few rules to follow to gain access to the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart installation(s). On Halloween, no visitors or guests will be allowed to sign on to the installation at the front gates. Sign-on privileges will resume at 10 p.m., two (2) hours after the completion of trick-or-treating.

To bring guests/visitors onto any of the Stuttgart installations the following procedures must be completed:

1) All visitors/guests must be placed on an access roster list.

2) To add a visitor to the access list, submit an Access Roster Request (Download Form: AE Form 190-16F) to the Installation Access Control Office no later than close of business (4:30 p.m.), deadline Oct. 26.

3) Access roster requests may be dropped off in person to the IACS Office located in Building 2915 on Panzer Kaserne during business hours, or submitted via the an official government email by the deadline to: usarmy.stuttgart.Imcom-Europe.list.pmo-IACS@mail.mil .

4) Sign-in limitations: Each individual can sign-in no more than five (5) visitors/guests.

5) Children under 10 years of age are required to be listed on the Access Roster. Complete the request form with their names, then under the section labeled “PIN/ID card number Reisepass/Ausweis Nummer,” just annotate “child.”

6) Children 10 years of age and over must have their identification card number entered the section labeled “PIN/ID card number Reisepass/Ausweis Nummer.”

7) All visitors (either signed in or on the access roster) must be escorted / accompanied by the sponsor at all times.

8) If planning to visit more than one installation, each installation requires a separate Access Roster Request be submitted.

More Trick-or-Treating Rules On-Post

1) There is no trick-or-treating allowed in the stairwells.

2) Door-to-door trick-or-treating is set to end at 8 p.m.

3) Keep in mind that you’re on a military installation in Germany, so use good judgement when picking your costume. (Inappropriate examples: “terrorist”, “suicide bomber”, or Nazi themed costumes etc.).

4) Ensure your guests and yourself are identifiable when signing in, or arriving, at the respective main gates.

5) Note that the regular garrison child supervision policy applies during Halloween.

Trick-or-treat tips to remember from the USAG Stuttgart Safety Office: