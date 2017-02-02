Every year the German American Women’s Club (GAWC) raises funds at the annual Pfenning Bazaar. In turn, GAWC offers monetary grants to organizations and groups for worthy community projects. The application deadline is February 15, which can be extended to February 22, if needed on request.

Download the application on the website http://gawc-stuttgart.org or through the following link:

http://gawc-stuttgart.org/assets/2017_GAWC_Welfare-English__.pdf

Grants are awarded during a ceremony scheduled for March 29. – details to follow.