For Federal/German Holiday hours and contacts of all garrison service offices, visit the phone book at www.stuttgart.army.mil.

Logistics Readiness Center:



Closed Nov. 25:

The Personal Property Processing Office Panzer Kaserne Bldg. 2913

Transportation Motor Pool Office Stuttgart, Army Airfield Bldg. 3241, will operate regular hours Monday – Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving day.

Sato Travel on Patch Barracks Bldg. 2307 will be open Nov. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open Nov. 25 with limited services:

Classified Destruction Facility

Central Issue Facility, Panzer Kaserne, Bldg. 2931

Installation Property Book Office, Panzer Kaserne

Hazardous Material Reuse Center, Panzer Kaserne

Drivers Testing Office, Panzer Kaserne Bldg. 2913

Shuttle Bus Holiday Schedule



Friday November25 Regular Hours Saturday December 24 Holiday Schedule Sunday December 25 No Service Monday December 26 Holiday Schedule Saturday December 31 Holiday Schedule Sunday January 1 No Service Monday January 2 Holiday Schedule

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Directorate of Human Resources and Military Personnel Office:

Closed Nov. 24-25 and Dec. 26:

Central In/Out-Processing

ID Card Office

Passport Office

Voting Assistance

Dec. 19 – Jan. 2 reduced hours:

In/Out Processing Community Brief: Dec. 21 and 28 are on schedule. All other briefings dates are cancelled.

Education services are closed:

Nov. 24-25

Dec. 23-26

Dec. 30 – Jan. 2

Education Center Testing closed Dec. 19 – Jan 2. Counseling staff reduced Dec. 19-22 and Dec. 27-29.

Postal Hours

Community Mail Rooms open Saturdays Nov. 19 through Jan 7.

Army Post Offices open Saturdays Nov. 19 – Dec. 17

Closed for National Holidays: Nov. 24, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2

Additional Service closures:

The Robinson Barracks Furniture Store is closed Dec. 26

