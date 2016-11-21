For Federal/German Holiday hours and contacts of all garrison service offices, visit the phone book at www.stuttgart.army.mil.
_______________________________________
Logistics Readiness Center:
Closed Nov. 25:
- The Personal Property Processing Office Panzer Kaserne Bldg. 2913
Transportation Motor Pool Office Stuttgart, Army Airfield Bldg. 3241, will operate regular hours Monday – Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving day.
Sato Travel on Patch Barracks Bldg. 2307 will be open Nov. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Open Nov. 25 with limited services:
- Classified Destruction Facility
- Central Issue Facility, Panzer Kaserne, Bldg. 2931
- Installation Property Book Office, Panzer Kaserne
- Hazardous Material Reuse Center, Panzer Kaserne
- Drivers Testing Office, Panzer Kaserne Bldg. 2913
Shuttle Bus Holiday Schedule
|
Friday
|November25
|Regular Hours
|Saturday
|December 24
|Holiday Schedule
|Sunday
|December 25
|No Service
|Monday
|December 26
|Holiday Schedule
|Saturday
|December 31
|Holiday Schedule
|
Sunday
|January 1
|No Service
|Monday
|January 2
|Holiday Schedule
U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Directorate of Human Resources and Military Personnel Office:
Closed Nov. 24-25 and Dec. 26:
- Central In/Out-Processing
- ID Card Office
- Passport Office
- Voting Assistance
Dec. 19 – Jan. 2 reduced hours:
In/Out Processing Community Brief: Dec. 21 and 28 are on schedule. All other briefings dates are cancelled.
Education services are closed:
- Nov. 24-25
- Dec. 23-26
- Dec. 30 – Jan. 2
- Education Center Testing closed Dec. 19 – Jan 2. Counseling staff reduced Dec. 19-22 and Dec. 27-29.
Postal Hours
- Community Mail Rooms open Saturdays Nov. 19 through Jan 7.
- Army Post Offices open Saturdays Nov. 19 – Dec. 17
- Closed for National Holidays: Nov. 24, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2
Additional Service closures:
- The Robinson Barracks Furniture Store is closed Dec. 26
Click the chart below to view all Stuttgart Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation service hours including child care centers: