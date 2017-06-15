Garrison RSO experiencing high PCS turnover

Religious Support Office

USAG Stuttgart The USAG Stuttgart Religious Support Office (RSO) is experiencing a high turnover rate this PCS season. Because of this, the RSO wants the community to know how this affects its level of service.

Worships services, as published, will remain unaffected thanks to the support of the RSO’s Mission Partner Chaplains.

Religious education is normally suspended during the summer when the school year ends, with few exceptions.

With the departure of the Family Life Chaplain, the Chaplain

Family Life Center will suspend its services effective today (June 15) and won’t resume until it has an inbound replacement. This puts the RSO at 80 percent strength in regards to chaplain personnel for the foreseeable future.

Requests for chaplain support should be directed through command channels or by calling the RSO at 07031-15-3079. The on-call duty chaplain is available for after-hours emergencies and may be available to assist with urgent needs during the duty day by calling the MP Desk at 0711-680-5262.