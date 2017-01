The Stuttgart military community is invited to attend a Tech Expo, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Swabian Special Events Center on Patch Barracks. Hosted by the 52nd Signal Battalion, the theme of the event is, “Future Innovations of Focus.”

The event is free to attend. A list of participants and advance registration is available at www.federalevents.com/PatchBarracks.