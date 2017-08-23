Funded Legal Education Program accepting applications

Stuttgart Law Center

The Office of The Judge Advocate General is now accepting applications for the Army’s Funded Legal Education Program. Under this program, the Army projects sending up to 25 active duty commissioned officers to law school at government expense. Selected officers will attend law school beginning the Fall of 2018 and will remain on active duty while attending law school.

Interested officers should review Army MILPER Message 17-051 and Chapter 10, AR 27-1 (The Judge Advocate General’s Funded Legal Education Program) to determine their eligibility. This program is open to commissioned officers in the rank of second lieutenant through captain. Applicants must have at least two, but not more than six, years of total active Federal service at the time legal training begins. Eligibility is governed by statute (10 U.S.C. 2004) and is non-waivable.

Eligible officers interested in applying should immediately register for the earliest offering of the Law School Admission Test. Applicants must send their request through command channels, to include the officer’s branch manager at Army Human Resources Command, send the original application to the Office of The Judge Advocate General, ATTN: DAJA-PT (Ms. Yvonne Caron-Rm 28,517), 2200 Army Pentagon, Washington, DC 20310, to be received by Nov. 1, 2017.

Submission of the application well in advance of the deadline is advised.

Interested officers should contact the Stuttgart Law Center at DSN 421-4152 for further information.