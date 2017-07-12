Free ADAC Vehicle Safety Checks July 24-27

The U.S Army Garrison Stuttgart Safety Office, in cooperation with the German Automobile Club, ADAC, offers free vehicle safety checks to the Stuttgart Community. Items to be checked (subject to technical limitations on individual vehicles):

Brakes & Brake Fluid

Shock Absorbers

Battery

ADAC’s mobile test station will be on-post from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. the following days:

July 24-25 July on Patch Barracks; AAFES Gas Station

July 26-27 July on Kelley Barracks; parking lot opposite Bldg. 3318

Questions? Contact the USAG Stuttgart Safety Office at DSN: 430-5471/5472/5473/5434.

NOTE: These checks are courtesy only. They are not a substitute for the mandatory POV inspection.