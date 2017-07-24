Frankfurt Consulate Outreach Day on Panzer Kaserne

On Aug. 23, the Frankfurt Consulate will hold an Outreach Day in Stuttgart on Panzer Kaserne in Bldg 2913, First Floor, in the Central Processing Facility Classroom. Consular Officials will be available to process Tourist Passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Appointments are mandatory and must be booked with the Stuttgart Passport Office in advance by calling DSN: 431-2767/civ. 07031-15-2767.

Instructions on what to bring and how to fill out the applications can be found on the Passport page of the Stuttgart Garrison website and will also be emailed to the applicants when booking. In addition, a representative from the Federal Benefits Unit (FBU) will be there to answer questions concerning Social Security. Appointments are not necessary to talk to the FBU.

Did you know: EU countries require a passport to have six months left to enter, and cruise ships require six months left to board. Passports may be renewed up to one year before their expiration date. When overseas, it is highly encouraged to complete renewal at least six months before expiration.

Additional information for applicants:

Applicants must have all documents complete and correct including money orders/ cashier’s checks, photographs, checklists, 2D barcoded Passport Applications, all current passports and copies, ID cards and copies, Birth Certificates/Naturalization Certificates (for children or first time applicants) and copies. Child and both biological parents must be present if child is under 16. Child and one parent must be present if child is 16 or 17.

Applicants for Reports of Birth Abroad must bring all of the above plus Marriage Certificate and copy, Divorce Decrees and copies, Complete typed DS-2029: Application for Report of Birth Abroad, Passports and Birth Certificates or Naturalization Certificates for both parents (including Non-American Parents Passports) and copies, and proof of physical presence in the US: ERB/ORB, DD 214, College/ HS Transcripts, etc. Additional documents that may be required are listed on the Report of Birth Abroad checklist. Both biological parents and child must be present.

https://de.usembassy.gov/embassy-consulates/frankfurt/