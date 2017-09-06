Force Protection Exercise on Patch Barracks Sept 16

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart will conduct a force protection exercise in conjunction with Host Nation emergency services on Patch Barracks, on Saturday, Sept. 16, starting at 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The full-scale exercise is designed to train personnel in handling various types of incidents and emergencies in accordance with the garrison’s force protection plan.

Host Nation first responders and emergency services will also participate in the event.

Stuttgart military community members traveling to and from Patch Barracks can only access the military installation via the K & K Gate as parts of Katzenbachstrasse will be blocked during the exercise. Community members should give themselves additional time entering and exiting the installation.

During the week leading up to the exercise, heightened security measures may be encountered at the access control points throughout Stuttgart military installations as well as on post.

Individuals entering the installation should be prepared to present two forms of ID.

Use of mass notification systems, on-post road and parking closures and delays entering and exiting the gate may occur throughout the day.