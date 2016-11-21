Stuttgart Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation provides a wide variety of programs and continuously analyzes the benefit to the community based on the demand of each programs’ patrons. In some cases, programs are altered to better serve the community, in other cases they are discontinued.

Effective Nov. 28:

The hours of operation at all Stuttgart Fitness Centers will change to:

Patch Fitness Center

Mon – Fri 5 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sat – Sun & Federal Holidays 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Panzer Fitness Center

Mon – Fri 5 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sat – Sun 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Federal Holidays Closed

Kelley Fitness Center

Mon – Fri 5 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sat – Sun 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Federal Holidays Closed

RB Fitness Center

Mon – Fri 5 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sat 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sun & Federal Holidays Closed

All fitness centers will be open on USAREUR Training Holidays from 5 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The hours of operation for the following programs will also change:

Outdoor Recreation Center

Mon, Thur & Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Tues, Wed, Sun & Federal Holidays: Closed

Automotive Skills Center

Tue – Fri 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sat & Training Holidays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sun, Mon & Federal Holidays: Closed

Patch Arts & Crafts Center

Tue – Fri 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sun, Mon & Federal Holidays: Closed

Effective Dec. 5:

The Galaxy Bowling & Entertainment Center:

The Galaxy Bowling & Entertainment Center will be closed on Mondays.

The Warrior Zone

Since opening in 2012, the Warrior Zone attendance had been low. The facility offered an average of six free community-wide programs in an effort to increase daily usage. Despite these measures, daily usage did not increase. Based on the high operating cost and low utilization rate, the Warrior Zone will discontinue its services. Future utilization of the facility is being taken into consideration in connection with the B.O.S.S. program.

The Photo Studio

Since opening in 2013, the Photo Studio was underutilized by the community and as a result operating hours and services were adjusted based on customer surveys; however, without success. The Photo Studio will close effective Dec. 5. For individuals searching for photography services, there are a number of Home Base Business operations that can provide assistance.

For additional information, please contact the individual facilities or visit Stuttgart.armymwr.com.