Fitness Centers now open on Training Holidays

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Fitness Centers will be open going forward Monday through Friday 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. including on scheduled U.S. Army Europe (USAREUR) Training Holidays.

The decision was made by USAG Stuttgart’s Commander Col. Neal Corson this month following community feedback to continue to improve garrison services to the diverse command and civilian population here.

The fitness center hours of operation and class schedules by installation can be found at https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/programs/sports-fitness-centers.

_______________________________

Have a suggestion for quality of life improvements in USAG Stuttgart? Here are some ways to get involved and have your voice heard.

Army Family Action Plan (AFAP): All ID cardholders from any branch of service in Stuttgart including family members are invited to submit quality of life improvement ideas that affect the military community as a whole through AFAP. Submit issues and ideas at Army Community Service in Building 2915 on Panzer Kaserne or register online to submit issues at https://www.myarmyonesource.com/

ICE Comments: All ID cardholders can provide specific feedback on a service, experience or service provider (good or bad) online.

Garrison Focus Groups: All ID cardholders are invited to attend garrison facilitated focus groups for feedback. A communications focus group was held earlier this year and the next event focusing on customer service at the garrison will be set in the fall. Subscribe to garrison email news updates to stay informed. Subscribe below using a personal email for best delivery.

