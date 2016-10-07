Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15. Stop by the Exchange on Panzer Kaserne at lunchtime during the week to pick up information on fire safety for kids and parents.

Look out for the fire truck visiting Panzer Kaserne, Robinson and Kelley Barracks. The fire truck will make stops Oct. 12 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Kelley Barracks Child Development Center and Child, Youth and School Services Strong Beginnings class, then continue on to visit Robinson Barracks Elementary School kindergartners and Strong Beginnings students from 1-2 p.m.

On Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., check out the fire truck display and receive training on proper fire extinguisher use. The training is open to all community members and sign-in sheets will be available for those personnel required to renew their fire extinguisher training

Personnel are encouraged to also attend evacuation coordinator training from 1-2 p.m.at the Exchange. Registration is open to the first 30 participants. Contact DSN: 430-2065/civ. 0711-680-2065 for more information.

Don’t wait – check the date! Replace smoke alarms every 10 years! Change the batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors regularly.

